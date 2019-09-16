Oil price jump boosts Canadian energy stocks
Long-suffering Canadian energy company stocks were on track to post their best day in nearly three years after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on the weekend sent oil prices soaring.
Company stocks were on track to post their best day in nearly three years
Long-suffering Canadian energy stocks were on track to post their best day in nearly three years after an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities on the weekend sent oil prices soaring.
The index that tracks energy company share prices on the Toronto Stock Exchange was up as much as 11 per cent just before noon Monday.
The surge was led by double-digit increases for firms including Encana Corp., Baytex Energy Corp., Cenovus Energy Inc. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. — all headquartered in Calgary.
The TSX was on track to set a new record as a result.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.