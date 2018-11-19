Skip to Main Content
Minnesota regulators reaffirm approval for Enbridge Line 3 pipeline

The Public Utilities Commission on Monday rejected a motion by opponents to reconsider its previous decision to grant a certificate of need for the project.

Calgary-based Enbridge wants to replace its aging Line 3 pipeline. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Minnesota regulators have reaffirmed their support for Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Public Utilities Commission on Monday rejected a motion by opponents to reconsider its previous decision to grant a certificate of need for the project.

And the commissioners agreed that Calgary-based Enbridge has met several additional conditions they imposed when they approved the plan in June, including requirements for insurance coverage against spills and financial assurances for covering the costs of removing the pipeline at the end of its life.

Environmental and tribal groups say the project would aggravate climate change and endanger pristine waters in northern Minnesota. Dozens of their supporters walked out of the hearing and marched to the office of Gov. Elect Tim Walz.

