Calgary·New

Enbridge says Line 3 'substantially complete,' will be in service Oct. 1

Enbridge says work on the 1,765-kilometre pipeline replacement is now substantially complete. The $9.3-billion project will carry oil from Alberta to an Enbridge terminal in Wisconsin.

Pipeline project could add 370,000 barrels per day of crude oil export capacity from Western Canada into U.S.

The Canadian Press ·
In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, a pipe fitter works on the replacement of Enbridge Energy's Line 3 crude oil pipeline stretch in Superior, Minn. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune/The Associated Press)

Enbridge Inc. says its Line 3 pipeline replacement project will be in service Oct. 1.

The company says work on the 1,765-kilometre pipeline replacement is now substantially complete. The $9.3-billion project will carry oil from Alberta to an Enbridge terminal in Wisconsin.

The Line 3 project is expected to add about 370,000 barrels per day of crude oil export capacity from Western Canada into the U.S.

Line 3 is a critical project for Canada's energy sector. A lack of export capacity has contributed to lower prices for Canadian oil in recent years.

The Minnesota leg of the project was the last to be completed. Enbridge faced court challenges and protests by environmental and Indigenous groups in that state.

Enbridge CEO Al Monaco says the completion of Line 3 was eight years in the making. He says the modernized pipeline will be safer and more reliable.

