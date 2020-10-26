Province to limit influx of foreign temporary workers to save jobs for Albertans

The Alberta government will limit the number and types of jobs available to new temporary foreign workers — a move it says will free up jobs for Albertans who are looking for work.

Minister of Labour and Immigration Jason Copping says the plan will make more than 1,350 jobs available to unemployed Albertans.

"We've reached an agreement with the federal government to refuse more than 800 labour market impact assessment applications," he announced Monday via teleconference.

"Positions that would have been filled by temporary foreign workers will instead be open to people in the province."

The new policy will affect 475 occupations in sectors such as accommodation and food services, retail trade, transportation, construction and professional, scientific and technical services.

It will not affect employers recruiting for specific jobs in the agriculture, technology and caregiving sectors that are especially dependent on temporary foreign workers to fill positions.

The government will begin limiting applications on Nov. 1.

Copping also announced that the province is creating two new immigration streams to promote job-creating entrepreneurship and tech startup ventures.

Beginning Monday, recent international graduates from Alberta's universities and colleges will be able to apply under the new International Graduate Entrepreneur Immigration Stream to launch business ventures and startups in Alberta.

And in January, the province will launch the Foreign Graduate Start-up Visa Stream, which is meant to lure "talented international graduates from top U.S. universities and colleges to start businesses and settle in Alberta communities."

"These actions will help strengthen our economy and let us take advantage of untapped talent by making it easier for international graduates to put their ideas to work here in Alberta," Copping said.