Nobody hurt after air tanker makes emergency landing at Red Deer Airport

Nobody was injured after an air tanker, used for fighting wildfires, made an emergency landing at Red Deer Airport Saturday afternoon.

Graham Ingham, the southern Alberta airport's CEO, said an Electra belonging to aerial wildfire fighting company Air Spray, with four crew on board had issues getting its landing gear down and was forced to make an emergency landing.

There were no injuries, and crews were removing the plane from the runway as of around 3:45 p.m.

The L-188 Electra is a heavy air tanker that can carry about 3,000 gallons of fire retardant, according to Air Spray's website.

The company has a hangar at the airport, which is about 15 kilometres southwest of the city.