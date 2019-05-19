Nobody hurt after air tanker makes emergency landing at Red Deer Airport
Nobody was injured after an air tanker, used for fighting wildfires, made an emergency landing at Red Deer Airport on Saturday.
4 crew members were on board
Nobody was injured after an air tanker, used for fighting wildfires, made an emergency landing at Red Deer Airport Saturday afternoon.
Graham Ingham, the southern Alberta airport's CEO, said an Electra belonging to aerial wildfire fighting company Air Spray, with four crew on board had issues getting its landing gear down and was forced to make an emergency landing.
There were no injuries, and crews were removing the plane from the runway as of around 3:45 p.m.
The L-188 Electra is a heavy air tanker that can carry about 3,000 gallons of fire retardant, according to Air Spray's website.
The company has a hangar at the airport, which is about 15 kilometres southwest of the city.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.