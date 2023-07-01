Injuries reported, houses damaged following 'large tornado' in central Alberta: RCMP

RCMP in the town of Didsbury, Alta., are warning residents of what they said is a large tornado in Mountain View County, Highway 2 at 581 ranging from one to two kilometres wide.

In a statement sent Saturday, RCMP said they received reports of the tornado, saying houses have been damaged and injuries have been reported. They are asking people in the area to take cover.

An Alberta emergency alert for parts of southern and central Alberta was issued after a tornado was sighted near the town of Didsbury, Alta.

A funnel cloud forming just north of Carstairs. (Submitted/Jake Beck)

Environment and Climate Change Canada said at 1:50 p.m. meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado.

Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible.

The tornado — located near Didsbury, about 82 kilometres north of Calgary — is moving southeast at 40 kilometres per hour.

A tornado WARNING is in effect for the following areas in southern Alberta:<br><br>- Mountain View Co. near Olds and Didsbury<br>- Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville<br><br>Seek shelter immediately! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABStorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/0U1j78N7j5">pic.twitter.com/0U1j78N7j5</a> —@weathernetwork

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," reads the alert on Environment Canada's website.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

The Government of Alberta's website notes that a critical alert means residents or people within the area should take action now.

As of 2:05 p.m., the affected areas are the following: Mountain View County, Didsbury, Olds and Carstairs.