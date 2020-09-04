Elk rutting season in Banff means visitors need to be careful this long weekend

The combination of the long weekend and elk rutting season has officials in Banff warning visitors to give the large ungulates a wide berth.

Male elks can behave aggressively, and unpredictably, toward people as they work on herding up females for breeding.

"At this particular time of year those bulls can get a little bit cranky with people because they're quite protective of their cows and they're quite focused on the breeding season," said Blair Fyten, a human co-existence specialist, with Parks Canada.

He says the warning applies to everyone from hikers and cyclists, sightseers and those visiting the townsite.

Hikers to sightseers

Fyten says the elk are typically more active in mornings and evenings and are found throughout the Bow Valley bottom this time of year.

He adds many also gather near town as a way to avoid predators.

Parks staff have seen people put themselves at risk by getting too close to the elk to take photo. People are advised to stay at least 30 metres away and to stay alert.

"Basically it's just a lot of people getting too close to these animals, stressing these bulls out, getting too close to the harem of cows," said Fyten.

The rut runs until mid October.

Parks is asking anyone who sees elk in town or aggressive behaviour to call Banff dispatch.