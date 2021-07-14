Electricity emergency alert issued for Alberta after 'unplanned loss in generation'

Alberta's energy grid is running on reserves again, an issue that is supposed to be rare, according to the Alberta Electric System Operator.

At 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, AESO issued a Level 2 alert, meaning that reserves were being used to supply energy requirements and that load management procedures had been implemented.

"This is due to unplanned loss in generation. Reserves are balancing the power system. Supply continues to meet demand," the agency said in a post to social media.

The system operator's website stated that the load on the grid was 11,228 MW, and that two generating stations, Battle River and Sundance, were offline. It also appeared that a tie-line to Saskatchewan was down, based on the system report.

AESO had asked that people reduce their energy consumption between 4 and 7 p.m., which is typically when peak use occurs.

It's the second Level 2 alert issued in one week. Last Wednesday, an AESO spokesperson said Level 2 alerts are fairly rare and occur every few years. The last Level 3 alert was in 2013. Alert Level 3 is when power is cut off to some customers in order to keep the system operating.

The alert comes alongside another wave of hot weather, with temperatures in the 30 C range in much of the province on Wednesday.

In June, a heat wave pushed demand to record highs on the grid, with loads in the 11,700 MW range.

Forecast electricity prices were also at maximum.