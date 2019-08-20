Elderly pedestrian in life-threatening condition after collision in Beltline
An elderly pedestrian has been taken to Foothills hospital after being struck by a large commercial truck in southwest Calgary.
Several roads closed as police investigate incident
An elderly pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a large commercial truck in southwest Calgary.
The collision happened at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of 13th Avenue and Fourth Street southwest in the Beltline area.
EMS said it's not clear if the man, believed to be in his 80s, was hit directly or if he was clipped or knocked by the truck.
He was taken to Foothills hospital.
There are several road closures in the area while police continue to work at scene, including Fourth Street between 12th Avenue and 14th Avenue S.W., and 13th Avenue between Fourth Street and Second Street S.W.
