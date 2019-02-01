Judge who found violent group sex was consensual to hear sentencing arguments

A sentencing hearing is set to take place Friday for one of the Calgary men who participated in a violent group sexual assault on a teenage girl.

Adham El-Sakaan, 21, was convicted of sexual assault with a weapon for inserting an electric toothbrush into the victim without her consent.

The victim's identity is protected by a publication ban. CBC News is calling her Sara.

Sara is expected to deliver a victim impact statement on Friday.

But El-Sakaan and co-accused Timothy Fanning were both found not guilty of sexual assault in April after the judge believed the testimony of the two accused that the victim wanted rough sex.

The Crown has appealed those acquittals. In its notice of appeal, the Crown says Court of Queen's Bench Justice Scott Brooker erred in his analysis of consent.

A third person who was underage at the time of the attack admitted to raping the Grade 11 victim. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault in 2017. He cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The judge who presided over the youth's case said after watching the video that it depicted "the most appalling acts of human depravity I have had the displeasure to witness as a judge."

In his sentencing decision, Judge Richard O'Gorman wrote that "there is not one part of either video that shows any scintilla of consent."

During their trial, Fanning and El-Sakaan testified the sex was consensual, and that Sara had asked for it to be rough.

A video was taken during the 2017 attack, showing the teenage boys punching and slapping Sara while calling her a "slut" and a "bitch" and telling her to "shut the f--k up" while taking turns with her sexually.

They also laugh and egg each other on. Sara can be heard on the video whimpering and crying as the boys took turns with her.

Brooker said he did not find the victim to be a credible witness because of "too many contradictions in her evidence."

Sara initially told authorities that she was forced to give oral sex to Fanning later in the night but changed her story and admitted she'd consented.

The judge also took issue with text messages Sara deleted from her phone. Earlier in the night, before any of the sexual activity, Sara had texted a friend saying she was considering having sex with the three teens.

Brooker will hear sentencing submissions from El-Sakaan's lawyer, Joan Blumer, and prosecutor Pam McCluskey.

It's not yet known if the judge will hand down the sentence on Friday or reserve his decision.