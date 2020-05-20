8-year-old flown to Calgary after falling 45 metres near Invermere

An eight-year old girl who plummeted about 45 metres (150 feet) off a trail near Invermere, B.C., was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to Calgary on Monday.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue says it responded to the mountain biking incident on the Johnson Trail, just west of Invermere. A team of 17 search and rescue volunteers arrived at the scene and used "rope rescue systems" in order to rescue the child.

"The subject was evaluated by a volunteer [search and rescue] doctor and STARS. She was transported to a waiting helicopter and flown to Calgary," the organization said in news release issued Tuesday.

The girl was in stable condition at the time of transport, according to STARS.

"We are still navigating a pandemic, and while some recreational opportunities are opening back up, [Columbia Valley Search and Rescue] requests that people continue to make responsible choices to limit the potential exposure to our volunteers and reduce strain on other emergency and medical resources," the organization said in the release.