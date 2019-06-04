Tens of thousands of Muslims mark Eid in Calgary

Muslims across Calgary are celebrating Eid, the three-day festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Eid, or the festival of breaking the fast, marks the end of a solid month of fasting for Muslims.

At Akram Joma Islamic Centre in northeast Calgary thousands of men, women and children gathered to pray in specially built tents outside the Mosque.

Muslims from dozens of different countries attended Eid prayers, including this group originating from Sudan. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"It really is wonderful to see this many people and this is just one of many, many gatherings across the city today. People might think this is just something that happens in northeast Calgary but it's everywhere," said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, who joined prayers at Akram Joma.

"It's great to see the community come together in the spirit of kindness, charity and giving," Nenshi said.

Early morning prayers at Mosques across the city then turn into celebrations and feasts at homes in all quadrants of Calgary.

Women and children prayed inside the Mosque while men prayed in tents on the grounds of the Akram Joma Islamic Centre. In Islam women and men generally pray in separate spaces. Saima Jamal is pictured inside the Mosque. (Saima Jamal)

Eid starts with the first sighting of the new moon.

This year, for the first time ever, it was celebrated in North America on the same day.

"This is unique. This is the first time we celebrate in one day. With coordination and following tradition," said Imam Shiekh Jamal Hammoud.

Eid prayers were so busy many had to find space away from the thousands in giant tents to pray outside. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"My message today is to be close to each other, to love one another, to be united and to be good to your neighbour," said Hammoud.

Eid al-Fitr ends on Thursday.