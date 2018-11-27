'She was afraid for me': Former girlfriend of accused double murderer testifies behind screen

Just nine days before a mother and daughter are believed to have been murdered, their accused killer Edward Downey made it clear in his text messages to his girlfriend that he did not like her best friend, Sara Baillie.

Downey called Baillie a "disrespectful pot and horn dog."

"She is bad," he said on July 2, 2016, before threatening violence against his girlfriend who was out partying with Baillie, her best friend.

The girlfriend can only be identified as AB. She testified on Tuesday, Day 2 of Downey's murder trial.

The 48-year-old is on trial facing two counts of first-degree murder, accused of killing Baillie and Baillie's daughter, Taliyah Marsman, 5. The mother and daughter were found dead in July 2016.

AB testified behind a screen — jurors and members of the gallery could see her but Downey could not. Justice Beth Hughes told jurors the screen has nothing to do with Downey's guilt or innocence.

By July 2016, the relationship between Downey and AB had deteriorated — he had hit her in the face and she had refused to begin working for him as a prostitute, court heard.

AB said Baillie "was afraid for me" after Downey punched her in the face on June 12, 2016, leaving her with a black eye.

On Monday, prosecutor Carla MacPhail suggested to jurors that Downey may have blamed Baillie for his girlfriend trying to leave him and refusing to work as an escort.

Baillie's battered body was discovered stuffed into a laundry hamper in her daughter's bedroom closet on July 11, 2016. That was the day after AB texted Downey to tell him: "pack your bags."

Downey's fingerprints were on a piece of duct tape which had been wrapped around her head, neck and wrists.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl. But her body was found three days later in a stand of bushes east of the city.

Sara Baillie and Taliyah Marsman were killed in July 2016. Edward Downey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. His trial started Monday morning. (Facebook)

Downey was the brother of AB's father's girlfriend. He and AB met when she was 13 years old and he was 29.

Though they didn't become intimate for another 16 years, he told her when she was younger that they were "going to be together."

In July 2016, AB, who is now 32 years old, lived with Downey in a townhouse in the northeast. AB's mother owned the house and AB paid the mortgage and other bills. Her eight-year-old son lived with them as well.

AB refused to escort for Downey

The only income the unemployed Downey ever had, that AB knew about, was when he pimped out his previous girlfriend.

"That's how he made his money," said AB.

AB was working to support her son and Downey, who did not have a job. Downey had access to her bank account but when money got tight he asked her to escort, or work as a prostitute, she explained.

Initially AB says she agreed and the couple drove to Edmonton. But once inside the home of a client, she couldn't do it and backed out before having sex with him.

Downey's cell phone

Evidence from Downey's cell phone showed that on the Monday she was killed, he had been in the area of Baillie's apartment and later that same day in the rural area where Taliyah's remains were discovered, prosecutor Carla MacPhail told jurors.

It was that cell phone which MacPhail said helped lead police to the girl's body.

It is the Crown's theory that Taliyah was murdered because she witnessed her mother's death, or at least recognized the killer who was inside their home.

Downey is represented by defence lawyers Gavin Wolch and Meryl Friedland.