Murder trial begins for Edward Downey, accused of killing 5-year-old and her mother

A three-week jury trial begins Monday for the Calgary man accused of murdering a five-year-old girl and her mother.

Edward Downey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Taliyah Marsman, 5, and Sara Baillie, 34, whose bodies were found in July 2016.

After Baillie failed to show up for work, police went to her home in the northwest community of Panorama Hills to check on her at the family's request.

There, officers discovered Baillie's body in the basement apartment she shared with her daughter. Taliyah was not in the home and police activated an Amber Alert for the child.

Distraught family members made public pleas through the media for the safe return of the girl.

Girl's body discovered

Three days later, investigators discovered Taliyah's body on a rural property about eight kilometres east of Calgary.

Downey was charged with two counts of first-degree murder the same day Taliyah's body was found.

On Monday morning, Court of Queen's Bench Justice Beth Hughes will begin the trial by delivering an opening address to jurors.

Prosecutors Carla MacPhail and Ryan Jenkins will then make an opening statement that is expected to outline the Crown's case and the evidence against Downey.

Downey, 48, is represented by defence lawyers Gavin Wolch and Meryl Friedland.

A jury of 14 was selected last Wednesday.