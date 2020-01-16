Rural landowner and the trespasser he shot have dropped lawsuits against each other, lawyer says

A man who was shot while trespassing on a rural Alberta property has dropped his lawsuit against the landowner and vice versa, a lawyer says.

Edouard Maurice, known as Eddie, was thrust into the spotlight after he fired what he says were warning shots at two trespassers who entered his property near Okotoks, south of Calgary, on Feb. 24, 2018.

A bullet ended up in the arm of Ryan Watson, one of the trespassers.

Maurice was initially charged with aggravated assault, pointing a firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Those charges were dropped in June of that year when a ballistics report determined no crime had been committed by Maurice.

The case became a flashpoint in the ongoing debate around rural landowners' rights to defend their property and with what level of force.

Dozens of people routinely showed up to court hearings in support of the family and an online fundraising campaign has exceeded the $50,000 goal.

In February, Watson was given a 45-day sentence for mischief and breaching probation but was released because of time served in pretrial custody.

Then in September 2019, Watson filed a $100,000 statement of claim stating he has suffered "emotional upset, severe fatigue and insomnia." He was also claiming special damages including loss of income "in an amount to be proven at court."

In October, Maurice filed a statement of defence against Watson's claim and a counterclaim of $150,000.

Watson's lawyer told CBC News on Thursday that both sides had decided to drop their suits against the other.

More to come.