Driver in custody after pedestrian fatally hit by truck on Edmonton Trail
Calgary police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by the driver of a truck in Bridgeland.
Northbound Edmonton Trail was closed to traffic as police investigated
The pedestrian was hit by a red pickup truck near Second Avenue on Edmonton Trail N.E. around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The driver was taken into custody but charges have yet to be laid.
Traffic section investigators were on scene, and northbound Edmonton Trail between First and Fourth Avenue was closed to traffic.
With files from Dave Will
