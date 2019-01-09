Skip to Main Content
Calgary police homicide unit investigates suspicious death in northwest Calgary

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death at a home in the northwest.

One person is in custody in what could be city's first homicide of 2019

Sarah Rieger · CBC News ·
The Calgary police homicide unit was on scene investigating a suspicious death at this Edgemont home Wednesday evening. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Police arrived at a house at 203 Edgepark Way N.W. around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They found one man dead, and have taken another person into custody.

Police say there's no danger to the public.

They're not yet confirming if the death was a homicide, but if so it'll be the city's first homicide of 2019.

The medical examiner was also at the scene.

Further details will not be released until an autopsy is complete, police say.

