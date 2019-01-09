Calgary police homicide unit investigates suspicious death in northwest Calgary

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a suspicious death at a home in the northwest.

Police arrived at a house at 203 Edgepark Way N.W. around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

They found one man dead, and have taken another person into custody.

Police say there's no danger to the public.

They're not yet confirming if the death was a homicide, but if so it'll be the city's first homicide of 2019.

The medical examiner was also at the scene.

Further details will not be released until an autopsy is complete, police say.