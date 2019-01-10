Man, 36, charged with murdering father in Edgemont home

A murder charge has been laid against a Calgary man whose father's body was found in his northwest home.

But there are mental health concerns for Vincent Fong, 36, who now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Fong will be brought to the Calgary Courts Centre on Friday to see a court psychiatrist, who will then determine whether a 30-day psychiatric assessment is needed.

Police were called to a home on Edgepark Way N.W. around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, where they found the body of Shu Kawn Fong.

His son was taken into custody at the scene.

This is the city's first homicide of 2019.

Further details will not be released until an autopsy is complete, police say.