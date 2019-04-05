Teen faces second-degree murder charge in Eden Valley death

RCMP have charged a 17-year-old in connection to the death of a 19-year-old man in Eden Valley in southern Alberta.

Turner Valley RCMP responded Wednesday to a call to assist EMS with an injured man in Eden Valley, a reserve near Longview.

At the scene they found a man dead inside a residence, an RCMP media release said.

An autopsy was conducted Friday, and the death was ruled to be a homicide. The victim has been identified as Jarvis Ear, 19, of Eden Valley First Nation, RCMP say.

Police say they have charged a 17-year-old youth with second-degree murder. The accused's name will not be released, due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The youth has been remanded into custody after a judicial hearing and will be appearing in Turner Valley Provincial Court on Tuesday.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, but they are not seeking any other suspects.