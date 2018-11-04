Eddie 'the Eagle' soars into Calgary to support 2026 Olympic bid at rally

Those making the case for Calgary to host the 2026 Winter Games are about to get a boost from the unlikely star of the 1988 Olympics.

By mid-afternoon Sunday, British ski jumper Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards was set to land in Calgary, with Team Canada athletes Michelle Salt, Valerie Maltais and Jordan Belchos welcoming him at the airport.

He'll be joining some of his fellow Olympians, as well as 1988 mascots Hidy and Howdy, at a Yes Calgary 2026 rally to share stories and promote the bid at noon on Monday.

Eddie 'the Eagle' Edwards was all smiles after landing six jumps at Winsport in Calgary in 2017. (Julien Lecacheur/CBC)

Edwards was the first competitor to represent Great Britain in Olympic ski jumping.

His underdog story made him a crowd favourite and won the hearts of fans worldwide. In 2016, a biopic depicted his determined efforts to compete.

"I hope they do go for another Olympics and I hope they win the bid because I think the Calgary Olympics were the best Olympics. And if they can have the Olympics again, I think it will be even better. I might even jump, you never know," Eddie told CBC News at WinSport last year, 30 years after he finished dead last in the 70- and 90-metre events.

Calgarians will vote in a non-binding plebiscite on Nov. 13 to determine the bid's future, with advance polls open on Tuesday and Wednesday.

LIVE EVENT: CBC Calgary Olympic Games Plebiscite Town Hall If you live in Calgary, find out what you need to know before you cast your vote in the Nov. 13 plebiscite by coming to the CBC Calgary Olympic Games Plebiscite Town Hall. It'll take place at Calgary's new Central Library (800 3rd St. S.E.) on Wednesday, Nov. 7, starting at 6 p.m. Featuring a knowledgeable panel and hosted by the Calgary Eyeopener's David Gray, we will hear from both sides and take questions from the audience. Panellists will include Calgary 2026 CEO Mary Moran, economist Trevor Tombe and other guests, still to be named. This event is free but you must must reserve your spot. Tickets are available here. Can't make it in person? Join our Facebook Live at facebook.com/cbccalgary, where you can ask questions and post comments. You can also listen in on CBC Radio One (99.1 FM or 1010 AM in Calgary), at cbc.ca/calgary or your CBC Radio App from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. MT.