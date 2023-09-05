Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Calgary

Calgary E. coli cases continue to rise as some daycare centres re-open

A total of 231 people are now infected with E. coli, says AHS. 21 children in hospital have the "severe illness" hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), with some requiring dialysis.

21 children have severe illness hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS)

Kylee Pedersen · CBC News ·
Bacteria grows on a petri dish. It is yellow and there's red lighting in the background.
AHS says it is "highly likely" the source of the outbreak is contaminated food distributed by a central kitchen shared between the daycare centres. (CDC/Reuters)

The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at a number of Calgary daycare centres continues to rise, with 231 people now infected, an increase from 190 people on Sunday.

In a statement, Alberta Health Services (AHS) said that, as of Monday afternoon, 25 children and one adult are hospitalized. 11 patients have been discharged since the onset of the outbreak. 

21 patients, all of whom are children, have the severe illness hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), said AHS. 

Fewer than 10 of these patients are on dialysis, the health agency added. 

The rise in case numbers comes amid news that some of the daycare centres that were initially under closure orders from AHS are now allowed to re-open, at their own discretion.

AHS cleared Fueling Brains Bridgeland, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch and Braineer Academy to resume operations today, as long as no staff or attendees from those sites have tested positive for E. coli. Three of the four locations (all except Fueling Brains Bridgeland) did, in fact, re-open.

None of the four facilities were linked to any positive E.coli cases, the health agency said. In a previous release, AHS said the initial closure orders were a precautionary measure.

AHS said that it is "highly likely" that the outbreak is a result of food contamination in a central kitchen the daycare sites share. 

The Alberta Children's Hospital has established a dedicated clinic to monitor symptomatic patients after their initial emergency department visit and for patients who have been discharged from hospital. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kylee Pedersen

Kylee is a reporter/editor with CBC Calgary. You can reach her at kylee.pedersen@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now