Calgary E. coli cases continue to rise as some daycare centres re-open

The number of E. coli cases linked to an outbreak at a number of Calgary daycare centres continues to rise, with 231 people now infected, an increase from 190 people on Sunday.

In a statement, Alberta Health Services (AHS) said that, as of Monday afternoon, 25 children and one adult are hospitalized. 11 patients have been discharged since the onset of the outbreak.

21 patients, all of whom are children, have the severe illness hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), said AHS.

Fewer than 10 of these patients are on dialysis, the health agency added.

The rise in case numbers comes amid news that some of the daycare centres that were initially under closure orders from AHS are now allowed to re-open, at their own discretion.

AHS cleared Fueling Brains Bridgeland, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch and Braineer Academy to resume operations today, as long as no staff or attendees from those sites have tested positive for E. coli. Three of the four locations (all except Fueling Brains Bridgeland) did, in fact, re-open.

None of the four facilities were linked to any positive E.coli cases, the health agency said. In a previous release, AHS said the initial closure orders were a precautionary measure.

AHS said that it is "highly likely" that the outbreak is a result of food contamination in a central kitchen the daycare sites share.

The Alberta Children's Hospital has established a dedicated clinic to monitor symptomatic patients after their initial emergency department visit and for patients who have been discharged from hospital.