Man taken to hospital after being shot by RCMP near Red Deer

One man is in hospital in stable condition after being shot by an RCMP officer in Eckville, west of Red Deer.

Saturday morning at about 8:15 a.m., Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a possible stolen battery theft from an oil field site at 54th Avenue in Eckville, a media release from Alberta RCMP said.

At the scene police found a man asleep in a truck, with a sledgehammer and a large canister of bear spray in the front seat of the vehicle, RCMP say.

Police placed a spike belt out and waited for backup. Later, a confrontation occurred between the man and an officer, who discharged his firearm.

The man has been transported to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has taken over the investigation.

ASIRT has been directed to investigate an <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPAlberta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPAlberta</a> officer-involved shooting that took place this morning near Eckville. More details to follow. —@ASIRT_AB

RCMP say there is no concern for public safety at this time.