'Not the Easter bunny:' Alberta woman offers rabbit rentals to promote responsible pet ownership

An Alberta rabbit-lover wants you to think twice about buying a bunny this Easter.

Meghan Wolfe, who runs Miss Meg's Rabbitry and Husbandry in Carstairs, has come up with a three-day rent-a-bunny plan for people who are looking to bring home a rabbit for Easter, which falls on Sunday.

Wolfe started the program because she said the animal is often misunderstood, and many people don't know about the work required to have one as a pet.

"They are not the Easter bunny that we portray. They're high-maintenance, exotic animals, and they are a lot of work," Wolfe said.

"They're anxious. They're quick-moving. They need a lot of care — a lot of care."

Miss Meg's Rabbitry and Husbandry in Carstairs, Alberta, is offering a three-day rent-a-bunny plan. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

People impulsively buy rabbits for the holiday, thinking they're cute, but they don't realize owning a rabbit can be a 10-year commitment, Wolfe said.

"I see them being brought into homes for about three days. The novelty wears off and then they're sold on Kijiji, filling up rescue centres, and sometimes being euthanized," she said.

She said her rent-a-rabbit program, which costs $40, aims to educate the public about owning a rabbit, and gives families exposure to bunnies. Families can then decide if they can handle rabbits as long-term pets.

Miss Meg's Rabbitry and Husbandry has a rent-a-rabbit program for Easter, which the owner hopes will show people that owning a bunny is a commitment. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Wolfe also wants people to know she think rabbits make good pets, but only in certain situations.

"I think rabbits make wonderful, loving pets, but it's to the right people. And it's to people that are willing to put in a lot of work, do a lot of cleaning, give them the best possible life knowing all their attributes," she said.