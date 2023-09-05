4 Calgary daycares linked to E. coli outbreak allowed to reopen at their discretion Monday, AHS says

Closure orders for four daycare sites in Calgary that received food from central kitchen where an E.coli outbreak occurred will be lifted on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed that Fueling Brains Bridgeland, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch and Braineer Academy, will be allowed to re-open at their discretion on Monday, as long as no staff or attendees from those sites test positive for E.coli before then.

None of the four facilities were linked to any positive E.coli cases, the health agency said. In a previous release, AHS said the closure orders were a precautionary measure.

CBC News has reached out to all four facilities since the AHS update.

Little Oak Early Education and Braineer Academy confirmed that they plan to reopen tomorrow. Almond Branch and Fueling Brains Bridgeland have not yet responded.

"Staff and children from these four facilities do not need stool testing to return if they have had no gastrointestinal symptoms and have not been told otherwise by AHS," the health agency said.

"Public health inspectors have assessed the readiness of these four facilities to reopen and ensured that they have taken appropriate measures such as cleaning and disinfection."

The central kitchen that provides food services for these daycares is still closed.

Numbers still rising

As of Sunday morning AHS confirmed that 20 patients, all of which are children, have severe illness or hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) — an increase of one from the previous day.

The number of lab-confirmed cases has also increased to 190. There were 164 cases on Saturday.

27 patients are currently receiving care in hospital and seven have been discharged since the beginning of this outbreak.

Other facilities can open on Tuesday

In its update, AHS said that the remaining seven daycare sites where some children were infected in connection to the outbreak, will have their closure order lifted on Tuesday.

They include:

Fueling Brains Braeside

Fueling Brains West 85th

Fueling Brains New Brighton

Fueling Brains Centennial

Fueling Brains McKnight

Kidz Space

Vik Academy in Okotoks

AHS said that children who will be five years of age or older by Dec. 31, 2023 and staff from those seven facilities who have had no gastrointestinal symptoms, must test negative for E. coli before they can attend any childcare facility.