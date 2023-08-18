Content
Calgary·Breaking

Dynalife ownership to transfer all staff, operations, physical labs to Alberta Precision Labs

Alberta's health minister says Alberta Health Services has signed a memorandum of understanding with the ownership of Dynalife, which will see the private provider transfer all of its staff, operations and physical locations to Alberta Precision Labs by the end of 2023.

Health minister says memorandum of understanding signed which will take effect by end of 2023

Joel Dryden · CBC News ·
A woman speaks into a microphone.
Adriana LaGrange speaks in a file photo in 2021, during her time as Alberta's education minister. On Friday, LaGrange, now the minister of health, announced plans to transfer Dynalife operations to Alberta Precision Labs. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

"This change is necessary to make sure Albertans can get their lab work done when and where they need it and get timely results," Adriana LaGrange said.

Premier Danielle Smith previously tasked LaGrange to resolve "the unacceptable lab services delay challenge" across the province as part of her mandate letter, which was released in mid-July.

Over the past number of months, there have been concerns over long waits, sometimes as long as a month, to book appointments for routine tests, particularly in Calgary and southern Alberta.

At the beginning of August, the province started taking more medical test appointments in-house, with Alberta Precision Laboratories offering hundreds of appointments in Calgary.

In April, Dynalife's CEO Jason Pincock joined the Calgary Eyeopener to discuss why wait times for residents had ballooned to start the year.

"It's a very complex issue, but we are very committed to the Calgary region," he said at the time. "We are equally frustrated. It's not our normal to have these kinds of waits."

More to come.

Joel Dryden

Joel is a reporter/editor with CBC Calgary. In fall 2021, he spent time with CBC's bureau in Lethbridge. He was previously the editor of the Airdrie City View and Rocky View Weekly newspapers. He hails from Swift Current, Sask. Reach him by email at joel.dryden@cbc.ca

