Dynalife ownership to transfer all staff, operations, physical labs to Alberta Precision Labs

Alberta's health minister says Alberta Health Services has signed a memorandum of understanding with the ownership of Dynalife, which will see the private provider transfer all of its staff, operations and physical locations to the government-owned Alberta Precision Labs by the end of 2023.

"This change is necessary to make sure Albertans can get their lab work done when and where they need it and get timely results," Adriana LaGrange said.

Premier Danielle Smith previously tasked LaGrange to resolve "the unacceptable lab services delay challenge" across the province as part of her mandate letter, which was released in mid-July.

Over the past number of months, there have been concerns over long waits, sometimes as long as a month, to book appointments for routine tests, particularly in Calgary and southern Alberta.

At the beginning of August, the province started taking more medical test appointments in-house, with Alberta Precision Laboratories offering hundreds of appointments in Calgary.

In April, Dynalife's CEO Jason Pincock joined the Calgary Eyeopener to discuss why wait times for residents had ballooned to start the year.

"It's a very complex issue, but we are very committed to the Calgary region," he said at the time. "We are equally frustrated. It's not our normal to have these kinds of waits."

More to come.