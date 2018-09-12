Serious mental health concerns for Calgary man accused of killing girlfriend, mother and stepfather

There are serious mental health concerns for the Calgary man accused of murdering his girlfriend, mother and stepfather.

Dustin Duthie is now being kept at a secure hospital under a mental health warrant as he awaits trial on three charges of second-degree murder, his lawyer Rebecca Snukal told the judge as her client made a brief court appearance on Wednesday.

Duthie is accused in the deaths of his girlfriend Taylor Toller, mother Shawn Boshuck and stepfather Alan Pennylegion.

The 25-year-old appeared over closed-circuit TV in a Calgary courtroom wearing a blue remand centre-issued jumpsuit. He will be back in court on Oct. 10, when an update on his mental health is likely.

Dustin Duthie has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. The victims are, from left, Duthie's girlfriend, Taylor Toller, his mother, Shawn Boshuck, and his stepfather, Alan Pennylegion. (From left: Taylor Toller's Facebook page/Shawn Boshuck's Facebook page/Supplied)

Duthie is being treated at the Southern Alberta Forensic Psychiatry Centre in northwest Calgary.

After his arrest and before he was admitted to the facility, Duthie was under suicide watch at the Rockyview General Hospital.

On July 31, Duthie called 911 to report the killings, according to CBC sources.

When officers responded, they discovered the bodies of Toller at her southeast apartment in Applewood Park and his mother and stepfather at their Hidden Valley home in northwest Calgary.

Police believe Duthie's girlfriend was killed a week before his mother and stepfather.

Last month, he was found mentally fit to stand trial after being examined by a forensic psychiatrist. That means he understands the charges against him and is capable of instructing his lawyer.