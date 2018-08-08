Suspect in three Calgary homicides found mentally fit to stand trial
Dustin Duthie, 25, is charged with three counts of 2nd-degree murder
The Calgary man accused of murdering his girlfriend and parents has been found mentally fit to stand trial after being examined by a forensic psychiatrist.
Dustin Duthie was at the Calgary Courts Centre for an appearance before Judge Terry Semenuk on Wednesday, having been released from the Rockyview General Hospital, where he was on suicide watch last week.
The 25-year-old is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his girlfriend, Taylor Toller, his mother, Shawn Boshuck, and stepfather Alan Pennylegion.
At Duthie's court appearance on Wednesday morning, Dr. George Duska spent time with the accused before determining he understood the charges he faces and is mentally fit to stand trial.
Duthie did not speak during the brief court appearance.
Investigators believe Toller was murdered on July 26 and that Boshuck and Pennylegion were killed a week later.
It was Duthie himself who called 911 on July 31, according to CBC News sources.
Based on information he gave police, officers discovered the bodies of Toller at her southeast apartment in Applewood Park and Duthie's mother and stepfather at their Hidden Valley home in northwest Calgary.
Though investigators believe Duthie's parents were killed a week after Toller, charges of second-degree murder indicate police and prosecutors do not believe any of the killings were planned.
In the days after the killings, Boshuck was remembered by friends as a selfless, well-loved nurse while Pennylegion was described as a mentor within the junior football community who had recently coached his son's team to a championship.
Toller's family released a statement describing her as "a kind and beautiful soul." A friend of the 24-year-old said Toller and Duthie would often fight and described the former couple's relationship as a "negative environment."
Prosecutor Mike Ewenson asked the judge to put the case over three weeks while Duthie tries to find a lawyer.
Duthie does not yet have a lawyer and was represented by duty counsel Morag Morel for Wednesday's appearance.
Duthie will be back in court Aug. 29.
