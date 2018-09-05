Calgary Olympian battles Bow River current to raise money for MS

Olympic gold medallist and Calgary firefighter Duff Gibson spent Wednesday on a stand-up paddleboard fighting the current on the Bow River.

For most people, the preferred route would be to ride the water downstream, but for Gibson, the upstream route was for a good cause.

The former Olympian — who won gold in skeleton at the 2006 Winter Olympic Games in Turin, Italy — was on a mission to raise money and awareness for multiple sclerosis.

Gibson's wife, Jen, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system nearly three years ago.

"It's very difficult to sit around and not really have anything to do, so this is one way that I can show that I care and hopefully can raise some money to do some research that might actually translate into doing something down the road," Gibson said on a break from the river.

And, Jen Gibson said, he also just really loves paddleboarding.

"He liked the idea of going against the current, kind of like how neurological disease is sort of an uphill battle," she said.

The 22-kilometre trek took Gibson from the Centre Street Bridge to the Bearspaw dam. In the end, he brought in around $10,000 for the Branch Out Neurological Foundation — which focuses on research for diseases that don't have a cure.

Jen Gibson said she was overwhelmed with emotion watching her husband fight the river to honour her. She also hopes the money will be put toward research that emphasizes the non-pharmaceutical side of treatment, as they feel that area is already well funded."

"I'm want to look at ways that I can stay youthful and active for my kids and for Duff, so I'm really willing and passionate about looking at everything," she said.