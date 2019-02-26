Video shows 'too intoxicated' Calgary man angry as peace officers bar him from boarding C-Train

Calgary Transit is investigating after a video started circulating online showing a man being denied access to the train for being intoxicated.

The video, shot by Daniel Marshall, shows himself boisterously shouting questions at two peace officers who were several metres away on a downtown C-Train platform.

The officers then come over to where Marshall and a female companion are standing.

"Did you need some help," one of the officers says.

"No, I'm OK. Are you guys OK?" Marshall says.

"Thanks for doing a very great job," he says. "My taxpayer dollars go into your pocket."

When the train arrives, one of the officers asks to see if the pair both have tickets, which they show.

"Yeah, we paid," Marshall says.

"You paid, yeah. You're also quite intoxicated. And I'm having a feeling that you're a little too intoxicated to take the train tonight," the officer says to Marshall.

The woman then questions what the point of public transit is if people who are intoxicated are denied service, and complains the pair will now have to pay $50 for a taxi ride.

One of the officers says to Marshall, "you almost kicked the front door," which Marshall angrily denies, pointing out that he has been shooting video the whole time.

"Keep in mind I did antagonize the peace officers," he later told CBC News in a Facebook message. "But they should have went about it another way."

"And if I was so intoxicated enough to not be able to ride the train, then why was I not arrested?"

Marshall said he was glad he took the video so people can see how he was treated.

Brian Whitelaw, Calgary Transit's superintendent of public safety, says officials are investigating the incident.

"Certainly, we encourage folks to use transit, particularly if they can't drive. Really, the requirement is, are they capable of ensuring their own safety, and that they don't interfere with the comfort or safety of other customers."

"There would be, certainly, considerations around whether the individual would be able to find their way home outside of transit, but those are the types of questions we'll be asking in the interview."

He said the investigation could take up to two weeks.