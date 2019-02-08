Drunk driver who killed passenger in high-speed crash given 4-year sentence

A man who pleaded guilty to a drunk-driving crash that killed one of his passengers and badly injured another was given a four-year sentence in a Calgary court on Friday.

Dale Neisz's blood alcohol content was nearly double the minimum impairment designation in July 2016 when he sped down Memorial Drive at nearly 140 km/h and lost control.

The Ford Fusion hit the raised centre median at 5A St. N.W., rolled onto the driver's side and onto the roof. The car slid across the eastbound lanes of Memorial and off the road and came to a rest wrapped around a tree.

The front passenger, Kanaye Renfrew, 30, was killed. She had a husband and two young children.

Lesley Hansen, Renfrew's sister-in-law, said it has been a painful, emotionally exhausting two and a half years

"I do respect the words that the judge said to us today and it's her decision and we have to be OK with it and move forward from here," she said.

The woman who was riding in the back seat suffered severe, life-threatening injuries. Neisz was also badly injured.

He was arrested and charged the following month.

He pleaded guilty last April to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The group had gone to a football game earlier in the evening, followed by drinks at a couple of Kensington-area bars.

The 41-year-old father of three was also given a 10-year driving prohibition.