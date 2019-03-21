Drumheller prison employee charged with trafficking meth, shatter
RCMP say a civilian staff member at the federal prison in Drumheller, Alta., has been charged with drug trafficking for attempting to bring narcotics into the penitentiary.
Police were called to the prison on March 10 after the employee was detained by the institution's security guards.
Drumheller RCMP have now charged Sarah Kathleen Blanke, 40, with trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking cannabis in the concentrated form known as "shatter."
She was also charged with introducing contraband to a penitentiary under the Corrections Conditional Release Act.
She has been released from custody and is set to appear in court on April 12.
