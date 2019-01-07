Alberta town works to bring dinosaurs back

A southern Alberta town famous for its fossil abundance, Drumheller, is working to replace three dinosaur statues that were damaged last summer.

One of them was hit by a van.

"Two of them, we aren't actually sure," Marley Henneigh told The Homestretch of how the iconic cement creatures became damaged.

"They were found damaged one day. One of them was actually hit by a vehicle. It was an unlucky bystander in a small car accident. It was ruined beyond repair."

Henneigh is with the Drumheller and District Chamber of Commerce and the town's DinoArts Association.

She says there are about 30 dinosaurs dotting the town, which is about 125 kilometres northeast of Calgary.

The statues — there are about 30 of them — are popular with Drumheller tourists and residents like Vickie Wesolowsky. (Submitted by Marley Henneigh)

There are two styles. The originals are cement, built in the 1960s, and there are half a dozen newer ones made of a type of polyurethane.

"It might depend on who you ask, but overall, they are quite popular," Henneigh said with a laugh.

"We have a lot of businesses, groups and local artists that want to paint them every year. Sometimes it's a team-building thing. We hear from lots of visitors every year that go around and try to take pictures with as many as they can, and there are about 30 of them. If you can catch them all, that is quite a task."

The town noticed the three damaged statues in late August and is now in the process of replacing them.

This is the Saddlesaurus design. It's one of three dinosaurs the town will be installing in the coming months. (Submitted by Marley Henneigh)

"We've released one design so far. We are calling that one Saddlesaurus. The other two, a Brontosaurus-type one and a third we are keeping as a surprise for the moment," Henneigh said.

She says annual maintenance can be costly but there are donations and volunteers who help out.

"With the older ones, we have to patch, repair and paint them every year. The Co-op has been really generous in donating paint the last few years, so that's been great. The average patch job is between $400 and $1,000. It all depends on the injuries."

The town hopes to have the three replacements installed by the spring.

