Police investigating drug trafficking seize tens of thousands of dollars in Calgary and Red Deer

RCMP have arrested four people, who face 17 charges between them, after an investigation into drug trafficking that spanned multiple municipalities and police forces.

According to a release from Red Deer RCMP, they began looking into drug trafficking in the Red Deer area in March of this year. That investigation expanded to surrounding communities, with detachments in Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House and Didsbury working with the Calgary Police Service to execute multiple search warrants on June 7, 2019.

Police in those jurisdictions seized drugs, currency and weapons including $74,240 in cash, more than 800 fentanyl pills, more than 900 grams of cocaine, more than 1.5 kilograms of cannabis, MDMA, counterfeit Oxy pills, a rifle and a shotgun.

"This is a significant drug seizure for Red Deer and Central Alberta," said Superintendent Gerald Grobmeier, Officer in Charge of the Red Deer RCMP in an press release, which also credited the RCMP's "coordinated effort across partner agencies."

Robert Leslie Amency, a 45-year-old from Calgary, faces charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property over $5000, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon.

Amency remains in police custody and will appear in a Red Deer court on July 4.

32-year-old Michelle Florence Geeregat from Sylvan Lake, 21-year-old Andy Lau of Calgary and 61-year-old David Arthur Callan of Rocky Mountain House all face multiple charges, including possession of stolen property over $5000 and other drug related charges.

All three have been released from custody ahead of their respective court dates.