Sheriffs shutter 2nd Calgary drug house in as many days

Alberta Sheriffs have boarded up a house in southeast Calgary over concerns about illegal drug activities, the second time in as many days the province has shuttered a troublesome residence in the city.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs obtained a court order allowing officers to close the house at 2227 47th Street S.E. for 90 days, Alberta Justice said in a release Thursday.

The owner and any other occupants must leave the Forest Lawn-Forest Heights property and are not allowed to return during the three-month period.

SCAN started investigating the property in April, in response to complaints from the community about drug activity.

"Criminal activity at the property has been an ongoing concern and resulted in more than 60 visits from Calgary police between April 2019 and July 2019 for various types of incidents, including a weapons call, several noise complaints and disturbances," the release said.

On April 22, Calgary police drug investigators carried out a search warrant at the house and found methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, drug paraphernalia and stolen goods, including 171 stolen tires and licence plates.

The evidence allowed officials to obtain a community safety order in Court of Queen's Bench.

On Tuesday, a different house in southeast Calgary was also shuttered by Alberta Sheriffs.

The house at 2000 Cottonwood Cr. SE had been an ongoing source of drug activity and problems for residents in the community of Southview, the province said in a release.

The same property had been shut down for 90 days the previous October.

The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act gives sheriffs the authority to target problem properties through civil enforcement.

Since its creation, the SCAN unit has issued nearly 80 community safety orders, the province says.