Calgary police make drug bust at apparent day home with kids present

Calgary police say a drug bust last week took place at what appears to be a private day home with several children present.

It happened June 13 in the northwest community of Hidden Valley.

At the time of the arrest, several children were found in the home and it is believed a private day home was in operation, police said Monday. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.

The search warrant, tied to a house on Hidden Creek Heights N.W., was the result of what police say was a drug investigation initiated by an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

Police say they charged Faroz Rahad, 24, after finding cocaine, "illicit" prescription drugs and a 9-mm handgun.

Rahad has been charged with:

Two counts of drug trafficking.

Five counts of possession of proceeds of crime valued at under $5,000.

Four counts of operating a vehicle contrary to disqualification.

Police say addition charges are pending. Rahad is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.