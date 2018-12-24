Raid on suspected drug house in Lethbridge nets 15 arrests

Police arrested more than a dozen suspects when they raided a drug house in Lethbridge, Alta. — including one who showed up to buy drugs as they were searching the place and another who called to set up a deal.

Lethbridge police said in a release on Monday they found pre-packaged doses of heroin and carfentanil.

When officers carried out a search warrant on a house on the 200 block of 15th Street last Friday, they found 13 suspects in the home — nine of whom had outstanding arrest warrants, police said.

As they searched the home, two more suspects were arrested — one who showed up to buy drugs and another who called the house to set up a deal. Police officers met the suspect at a nearby location to make that arrest.

Police also seized 21 pre-packaged doses of carfentanil, pictured. (Lethbridge Police Services)

Police seized 21 pre-packaged doses of carfentanil, 16 pre-packaged doses of heroin, several stolen ID and health cards, and stolen property including skis, a mountain bike and tools.

Three men and three women face numerous charges related to drug trafficking and possession of stolen property: