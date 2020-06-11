2 teens from Hutterite community drown, 3rd missing in southern Alberta river
Group of youths had been swimming in Saint Mary River south of Lethbridge
Two teenage girls drowned and efforts are still underway to find a third who was swept away when a group of people from a Hutterite colony were swimming and canoeing on the swollen Saint Mary River in southern Alberta.
RCMP from Milk River and Raymond were dispatched at about 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday after three teens weren't able to get out of the river southwest of Lethbridge in the Spring Coulee area.
CBC News has learned they're all from a Hutterite colony of about 100 people in the area, the Spring Valley Hutterite Colony.
One of them was located and pronounced dead at the scene while the two others were swept down river.
Lethbridge Search and Rescue worked through the evening to find them. On Thursday, at about 6:30 a.m., a second girl was located and pronounced dead, RCMP said.
"It was described to me that the river is swollen and engorged in that area," said Cpl. Tammy Keibel.
RCMP Air Services and Cardston RCMP officers are now assisting as the search continues for the third teen.
It's believed the teens were all 16 or 17 years old.
More to come
