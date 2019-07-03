Man's body recovered from Clearwater River in southern Alberta

Searchers have found the body of a 34-year-old man from Calgary who was believed to have drowned near Rocky Mountain House over the Canada Day long weekend, RCMP say.

The man was last seen floating down the Clearwater River Sunday night, wearing a life jacket. But witnesses were unable to reach him.

Search and rescue crews found the man's body close to where he was last seen at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP said.

Police had located what's believed to be his vehicle and boat trailer near the area on Sunday.

Crews were initially unable to get into to the water because of the strong current and river debris.

The RCMP have not identified him publicly.

2 other bodies not recovered

A team of three search Highwood River for a man who jumped from the ledge pictured. (Reid Southwick/CBC)

The bodies of two other men who are presumed to have drowned in separate incidents in other parts of Alberta have not yet been found.

One of the men, who was 25, was paddleboarding with friends on Herbert Lake in Banff National Park when he fell in the water on Sunday night. He did not resurface, RCMP said.

He was not wearing a life jacket and was not a strong swimmer, said RCMP, who have not identified him publicly.

The other, Lual Ayach, 22, of Calgary, is believed to have drowned in the Highwood River on Sunday.

He was camping with friends at Nature's Hideaway Family Campground in De Winton, east of Okotoks, when he jumped into the river from a ledge around 8 p.m. Sunday, police say. His aunt, Sarah Ayach, said he could not swim.

Ayach went to high school in Regina and later attended SAIT in Calgary.