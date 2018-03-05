Calgary man sentenced in 'senseless' fatal attack at Drop-In Centre

A Calgary man who viciously beat a fellow Drop-In Centre client in a bathroom stall in 2018 was sentenced Friday to eight years, minus time already served.

In June, Tyler Lindsay pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the September 2018 fatal attack of 63-year-old Vinh Chung.

The incident has been described by the judge and Crown as "senseless, violent and near murder."

Standing in the prisoner's box in a blue jumpsuit, Lindsay addressed Chung's family and apologized for what he called the biggest mistake of his life.

"I would do anything to bring your loved one back," he said. "I can't say what was going through my head that night.… Even with the fear of paranoia, I know what I did was wrong."

The family chose not to give any statement.

A doctor found that Lindsay was in a drug induced psychosis at the time of the attack.



Both men were clients at the Drop-In Centre. Chung had spent 122 nights there in 2018.

"[It's] a place where he should feel safe," said Crown prosecutor Cane Richards.

'Violent and prolonged attack'

Lindsay's eight year sentence was a joint submission from the Crown and his defence.

His lawyer, Gloria Froese, detailed Lindsay's lengthy mental health record that included a diagnosis for bipolar, and multiple hospitalizations for things like paranoid and suicidal thoughts, as well as hearing voices telling him to hurt himself and others.

She also detailed her clients long history of drug and alcohol use.

"He's been drinking since he was four years old," she said. "By nine years old, he was using it regularly."

But while the judge, John Bascom, said mental health issues do decrease moral blameworthiness in the case, he found the joint submission to be appropriate.

"Certainly the offence was significant. It was near murder. A senseless, violent and prolonged attack against a vulnerable person who should have felt safe at the Drop-In Centre," he said.

The attack

The details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts read into court at the time of the plea.

It was just before midnight when another Drop-In client heard banging coming from the third floor bathroom. He watched as Lindsay walked out of the stall, his bare feet covered in blood.

Lindsay turned around and went back into the stall and more loud banging could be heard.

Surveillance video showed Lindsay heading to bed after the attack, his hands and feet covered in Chung's blood.

A staff member eventually found Chung unconscious and struggling to breathe in the bathroom. He was bleeding heavily from his head.

Chung was suffering a broken spine, broken jaw, broken nose, broken sternum, broken ribs and a severe brain bleed.

Chung died in hospital 14 days later.