Drivers in Red Deer schooled on speed limits in back-to-school ticket campaign

Drivers in the Red Deer area are being reminded to slow down in school zones now that students are back to school.

From Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, Red Deer RCMP handed out 154 tickets to commuters, police said in a news release on Monday.

RCMP handed out 111 tickets for speeding, two distracted driving tickets, one failure to yield to a pedestrian and a passing violation.

RCMP said they also issued four seatbelt violations, according to their release.

The traffic stops were all a part of the RCMP's back-to-school traffic campaign.

Sgt. Mike Zufferli said officers were targeting speeders and distracted drivers.

"Speeding is a serious safety issue in Red Deer every day of the year, and these numbers really demonstrate that," Zufferli said in the release.

"The RCMP presence around schools is a reminder to drivers to follow posted speed limits and pay attention to the road."

Calgary Police Service and Edmonton police spokespeople confirm they will release numbers on their targeted enforcement later this week.