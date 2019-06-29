Driver runs from SUV after colliding on highway near Airdrie, police say

Police are searching for a driver who ran away after rear-ending another vehicle near Airdrie, Alta., Saturday morning.

The two vehicles collided around 6:10 a.m. at Highway 2 and Highway 567, blocking traffic for hours at the key turn-off for Airdrie.

While heading northbound on Highway 2, a SUV hit another vehicle from behind, causing that vehicle to roll over, said Airdrie RCMP Const. Chantelle Kelly.

The driver of the SUV, described as a lone male, fled on foot, she said.

Police dogs were called in to help find the driver but he was still missing by midday Saturday.

The SUV caught on fire.

The driver of the other vehicle, who was also travelling alone, suffered minor injuries and went to hospital.

Police will be looking at the SUV's registration and local surveillance video to try to identify the missing driver.