Early medical screenings could be light on benefits, heavy on potential harm, task force urges

A top Alberta doctor says to think twice before getting an early screening for cancer or other diseases because the risks can outweigh the rewards, according to a growing body of research.

Dr. Eddy Lang, head of adult emergency medicine in the Calgary zone, told The Homestretch that false positives can be common and overdiagnosis is a growing problem.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length. You can listen to the complete interview here.

Q: When we're talking about early screening, can you explain what kinds of tests we're talking about here?

A: Screening covers a number of different tests.

Most people think about cervical cancer screening for example in women, that's called the Pap test. We also talk about screening for colon cancer with stool tests or colonoscopy.

There are also screening blood tests. For prostate cancer, the prostate-specific antigen is a blood test that's used for screening. That's just a few of the examples.

Q: And what are the findings of this latest research?

A: It's actually an accumulation of multiple studies that have looked at the benefits and more recently the harms of screening.

The Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care is hoping to stimulate a conversation and get the word out about this.

What we're learning, much different than what we thought prior, is that not all screening is uniformly beneficial.

We've seen that firstly the benefits of screening are often quite modest and less than one per cent, often, of those screened derive any benefit from the screening but perhaps more importantly what we've learned, is that there are some significant harms that can come with screening.

I'll use a typical example related to prostate cancer screening.

If you have a positive prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, that often leads to subsequent tests and treatment that could result in infection, urinary incontinence or even sexual dysfunction.

These are things that would not have occurred had you not gone for the screening test in the first place.

Q: Is that because, in most cases prostate cancer is slow growing and you could die from something else before the prostate cancer gets you?

A: That's exactly right.

We're uncovering a concept that we call overdiagnosis where patients, as a result of screening or other techniques, are getting labelled with diseases that we know from research would never have amounted to anything in the first place.

This information comes from randomized studies where some patients go for screening and some patients don't and we see that those who go for screening have a much higher rate of diagnosis, but not necessarily any better outcomes.

Autopsy studies as well reveal that many men who pass away in their 90s have evidence of prostate cancer but it never bothered them, it never gave them symptoms.

Q: What about Pap smears and mammograms for women?

A: Many of the harms can often be considered significant or even greater than the benefits and some of the cancers were probably going to be indolent [slow to develop] and never amount to anything.

It's difficult sometimes to know for an individual person where they will fall on that spectrum, but I think one of the main messages from the task force, and there are tools on the website that can help patients sort this out, is that we're looking now at an era of shared decision-making with doctors and patients to help decide what people value the most, what kind of benefits and harms they're concerned about or trying to achieve, looking at the likelihood of each of those things happening and then making a decision together with their physician as to whether a certain screening test is right for them.

Q: Are there any early screening tests that are still worthwhile?

A: I would say there are lots of screening tests that are worthwhile in the sense that some patients really prefer the peace of mind that would come with a screening test, even though their likelihood of benefiting is actually quite small, but actually, with few exceptions, there have not been any screening tests with the exception of looking for lung cancer in current smokers, that have shown an overall benefit in mortality.

None of the evidence has ever demonstrated that for all causes of mortality, screening actually makes a difference.

Q: What is your task force recommending?

A: We are involved in a number of guideline projects that are either already published or in development, and I welcome public input on what future topics we should cover, but I would say as a general rule for the guidelines that are on the web and have been published to physicians across Canada, we generally make a conditional or a weak recommendation against most screening interventions outside of some of the key high-risk populations.

'Not black and white'

What we're saying is that, it's not a black and white thing but it's something that an informed decision with a patient who understands the risks of benefiting and experiencing harm can bring to the table, and decide for themselves what's best for them.

Q: Does this extend to things beyond cancer?

A: It may well extend to other things.

There is a lot of emphasis on undergoing screening tests for depression, for example, and there are tools out there but what can happen is, you can end up with a diagnosis or a label of depression as a result of the screening test but many of those results are what we call false positives.

The screening tests are designed to detect even a minimal degree of disease or mild stress even, and when push comes to shove it turns out that depression isn't there in the first place.

But that still will lead to a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety and have implications on a person's work life.

With files from The Homestretch