No army personnel hurt after car drove through barricade toward Calgary military parade

Police have shut down a number of blocks in downtown Calgary following an incident Saturday afternoon where officers fired shots toward a vehicle, after the driver ignored police barricades and attempted to drive toward a military parade.

Alberta's police watchdog is investigating.

Sixth Avenue S.W. is closed between Fifth Street and Seventh Street S.W., and Sixth Street S.W. is closed between Fifth Avenue and Ninth Avenue S.W., as of 4:15 p.m. The closure was expected to remain in place for several hours.

Police said a driver had ignored police barricades and driven toward members marching with the 41 Service Battalion Freedom of the City parade.

ALERT: SW Downtown Core, there are several closures in the downtown core due to an ongoing incident. Please avoid the area. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyctraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyctraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yycroads?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yycroads</a> <a href="https://t.co/YoLzX5FIrg">pic.twitter.com/YoLzX5FIrg</a> —@yyctransport

EMS confirmed they responded to the scene at 2:55 p.m., and took two adults — a man and a woman — to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. EMS could not confirm if the injuries were caused by gunshots.

Police confirmed officers had fired shots and that two people had been taken into custody.

Photos of the scene show a vehicle at the intersection with extensive damage.

I am glad that the <a href="https://twitter.com/CanadianForces?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanadianForces</a> 41 Canadian Brigade Group and everyone in downtown Calgary are safe after the incident today. We are monitoring the situation and are thankful for the quick response from the <a href="https://twitter.com/CalgaryPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CalgaryPolice</a>. —@HarjitSajjan

The Canadian Armed Forces confirmed on Twitter no army personnel were injured.

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan said he was monitoring the situation and was thankful for the quick response by police.

A number of Calgary Transit routes are on detour to avoid the closures.

Police shut down Sixth Street and Sixth Avenue S.W. on Saturday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting. (Terri Trembath/CBC)