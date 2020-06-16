Alberta's top court to release decisions on sentences for multiple murderers including Douglas Garland

Alberta's top court is set to release two decisions on Monday regarding the sentences for two multiple murderers, including Douglas Garland who killed a five-year-old boy and his grandparents.

Last June, the Alberta Court of Appeal heard sentence appeals in two cases, each involving the murders of three family members.

Douglas Garland, who killed a five-year-old boy and his grandparents, appealed his life sentence. It came with a 75 year parole ineligibility, as consecutive — rather than concurrent — sentences were applied by the trial judge.

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank killed Klaus's parents and sister. The two men were given life sentences but the judge imposed concurrent parole ineligibilities, so the killers can apply for parole in 25 years.

Prosecutors appealed Klaus and Frank's sentences, asking the appeal court to impose consecutive parole ineligibilities.

The bodies of Kathy and Alvin Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien have never been found, but DNA from all three was discovered at a farm just north of Calgary where Douglas Garland lived with his parents. (Coronationfuneralhome.ca)

Boy, grandparents killed

A Calgary jury found Garland guilty in 2017 of the first-degree murders of five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and the boy's grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

On June 29, 2014, Nathan had been at his grandparents for a sleepover. When the boy's mother arrived to pick him up, all three family members were gone and the home was covered in blood.

In its appeal, the prosecution argued Garland's sentence should reflect his decision to kill the child witness rather than leave him.

The three family members were attacked at the home before Garland took them in his pickup truck to his parent's farm near Airdrie. There, he disposed of the bodies.

Bone fragments, flesh and teeth were found in a burn pit on the property. A chance fly-by by an aerial mapping plane showed the three bodies laid out on the farm.

At trial, the Crown presented evidence that Garland was angry with Alvin Liknes over a dispute regarding a patent for an oilfield pump the two had worked on together. Prosecutors argued this hostility built up to the point where Garland meticulously plotted the killings.

Sandra, Gordon and Monica Klaus were murdered December 8, 2013. (Facebook)

Killers confess to police

Klaus and Frank were found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the 2013 shooting deaths of Klaus parents, Gordon and Sandra Klaus, and his sister, Monica Klaus, in 2013 at the victims' home on a farm near Castor, about 140 kilometres east of Red Deer.

The killers set the house on fire afterward.

Klaus was set to inherit the family farm after the deaths. Evidence presented at trial showed he had cocaine and gambling addictions and was in financial trouble.

Klaus became worried his parents would find out he had been stealing money from them and forging cheques, and offered Frank money to help kill his family.

Crime 'cheaper by the dozen': Crown

Both men confessed to police during an undercover operation.

Those killers will be able to apply for parole after 25 years.

In arguing Klaus and Frank's sentence appeal, prosecutor Iwona Kuklicz said the killers were handed a sentence that sent a message their crimes were "cheaper by the dozen."

Kuklicz asked the panel of judges to impose a 75 year term before the two could apply for parole.

Appeal decisions in both cases are set to be released around 10:00 a.m. MT.