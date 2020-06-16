Alberta's top court to hear sentence appeals of 3 triple murderers, including Douglas Garland

Sentence appeals involving three notorious Alberta triple murderers are being heard Tuesday with the province's top court poised to rule in Calgary on the two cases, which each involve the same legal principle: when it is appropriate to impose consecutive parole ineligibility periods.

One appeal is by Douglas Garland, who was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years — three parole ineligibility periods that are consecutive rather than concurrent. A Calgary jury found him guilty in 2017 of the first-degree murders of five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and the boy's grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

The other involves Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank, who murdered Klaus's parents, Gordon and Sandra Klaus, and his sister, Monica Klaus, in 2013 at the victims' home on a farm near Castor, about 140 kilometres east of Red Deer.

The two killers received concurrent parole ineligibility periods and can apply for release after 25 years.

Garland is appealing his sentence while the prosecution is appealing Klaus and Frank's sentence.

The Alberta Court of Appeal will almost certainly reserve its decision.

The bodies of Kathy and Alvin Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien have never been found, but DNA from all three was discovered at a farm just north of Calgary where Douglas Garland lived with his parents. (Coronationfuneralhome.ca)

At Garland's trial, Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Gates ruled the triple murderer would not be able to apply for parole for 75 years because of aggravating factors including Nathan's young age and Garland's lack of remorse.

In a notice of appeal, Garland's lawyers argue his sentence of three consecutive parole ineligibilities is "excessive and harsh" and that victim impact statements "exceeded the scope" of what's allowed according to the Criminal Code.

Last year, the Alberta Court of Appeal rejected Garland's conviction appeal.

On June 29, 2014, Nathan had been at his grandparents for an impromptu sleepover. When the boy's mother arrived to pick him up, all three family members were gone and the home was covered in blood.

The three family members had been attacked at the home before Garland took them to his parents' farm near Airdrie. There, he disposed of the bodies.

Bone fragments, flesh and teeth were found in a burn pit on the property.

The Crown had argued that Garland's anger over a dispute about a patent for an oilfield pump that he and Alvin Liknes had worked on together had built up to the point where he meticulously plotted the killings.

Klaus and Frank

Klaus and Frank were found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the 2013 shooting deaths of Klaus family at their home on a farm near Castor, about 140 kilometres east of Red Deer.

The killers set the house on fire afterward.

Police ran an undercover operation ending with confessions from both men.

Klaus, who was set to inherit the family farm after the deaths, was in financial trouble and became worried his parents would find out he had been stealing money from them and forging cheques.

Klaus offered Frank money to help him carry out the killings.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Eric Macklin sided with defence lawyers in imposing the minimum 25-year parole ineligibility period.

Macklin said with no hope of ever leaving prison, he believed the offenders would have less motivation to behave while behind bars.