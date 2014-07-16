Alberta Court of Appeal reserves decision on whether to grant new trial for triple murderer Douglas Garland

Douglas Garland, who killed a five-year-old Calgary boy and his grandparents, must wait to learn whether he'll get a new trial after Alberta's highest court reserved its decision on whether to overturn the three first-degree murder convictions.

Garland was convicted in February 2017 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years for the gruesome murders of Nathan O'Brien, 5, and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

Garland, 59, also appealed his sentence, but only the conviction appeal arguments were made on Thursday.

Garland's lawyer, Alias Sanders, argued the trial judge, Justice David Gates, overemphasized the graphic nature of the evidence, which she said was prejudicial to the defence's case and undermined the presumption of innocence.

Defence also submitted that evidence gathered from the Airdrie farm where Garland lived with his parents should not have gone before the jury because police breached the killer's constitutional rights.

The bodies of Kathy and Alvin Liknes and their grandson Nathan O'Brien have never been found, but DNA from all three was discovered at a farm just north of Calgary where Douglas Garland lived with his parents. (Coronationfuneralhome.ca)

In June 2014, Nathan O'Brien was having an impromptu sleepover at his grandparents' home.

The three family members were taken from the Liknes's home on June 29, 2014, and, according to the trial prosecutors, were killed on the farm north of Calgary where Garland lived with his parents.

He then burned the bodies. Pieces of teeth and bone were found in a burn pile on the property, which took investigators months to sift through.

DNA from all three victims was found on the Garland farm, including on a hacksaw and a meat hook.

Aerial photos that happened to capture the Garland property on July 1, 2014, around 9:30 a.m. by a digital mapping company showed what appeared to be three bodies — two larger and one smaller — laid out on the farm near some outbuildings.

During the trial, jurors heard evidence Garland was motivated by a grudge over a business relationship with Alvin Liknes that had soured years before.

Prosecutors Christine Rideout and Sarah Clive argued Garland's convictions should stand. They said Gates's comments about graphic evidence were "in keeping with his duty as a trial judge" and that the trial judge properly allowed evidence from the farm to go before the jury.