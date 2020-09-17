Doug Schweitzer talks about his government's plan for diversification and growth
Watch live at 11:30 a.m. MT as Doug Schweitzer, the newly minted minister of jobs, economy and innovation will discuss his government's plan to diversify Alberta's struggling economy and attract investment.
Minister in charge of righting Alberta's struggling economy to speak live at 11:30 a.m. MT
Doug Schweitzer, the newly minted minister of jobs, economy and innovation, will discuss his government's plan to diversify Alberta's struggling economy and attract investment.
He' will be joined by Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides and Minister of Service Alberta Nate Glubish, along with the president of Calgary-based company Exergy Solutions.
Watch the news conference live here at 11:30 a.m. MT.
