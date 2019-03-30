New app connects Calgarians to domestic violence support networks

An app to help Calgarians who are dealing with domestic abuse and violence find support was unveiled by the Calgary Police Service on Wednesday.

Called Connect Line, the website and app provide contact information for nearly 40 organizations, including counselling services, shelters, legal aid and financial assistance.

These resources help those impacted by domestic violence "move their family to safety and eventually to a healthier place," according to a Calgary Police Service news release. "These supports are available, but it can be challenging to navigate which agencies to contact."

The news release explains that Connect Line was designed by CPS and local web developer Colin Cheverie so that those impacted by domestic violence can "protect their safety, stop abuse and start working toward having healthier relationships."

Beyond those directly affected by domestic violence, it is being touted by the police service as a valuable tool for family, friends and professionals to use while supporting someone in need.

The site and app also include resources and support for addiction treatment, young people in crisis and the gender and sexually diverse community.