Dogs seized after woman attacked in Calgary
A woman, believed to be in her 50s, was taken to hospital with a number of injuries and later released.
Charges could be laid against animals' owner
A woman in Calgary was taken to hospital after police say she was attacked by dogs.
Officers responded to 911 calls about the noon hour attack on Sunday in a northeast neighbourhood.
They found a woman, believed to be in her 50s, suffering from a number of injuries.
Emergency medical officials say she was treated at hospital and released.
Three dogs have been seized and both police and city bylaw services say the canines' owner is co-operating with their investigation.
A ticket has been issued to the owner and police say more charges could be laid.
