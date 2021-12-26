Dog sledders see bookings increase after borders reopen
Kingmik Dog Sled Tours, which operates near Lake Louise, says most customers are from U.S., Australia
The COVID-19 pandemic's far-reaching effects are having an impact on one historic Canadian pastime.
Megan Routley owns Kingmik Dog Sled Tours, which operates near Lake Louise, Alta. She says since borders have reopened, the company has seen an increase in bookings, because it largely caters to international guests.
She's concerned about the surge in cases of the Omicron variant, but hopes for the best.
"If the borders close, then we're back to Canadians only, which might not go so well because Canadians don't seem to be too connected to their heritage of dog sledding," she said.
She says her primary markets are the U.S. and Australia.
"They come to see the Rockies, they come to ski and secondary activities such as the Johnston Canyon walk, the dog sledding, maybe they go over to B.C. to go snowmobiling," Routley said.
People don't get into the business to make money, she says.
"It's because of the dogs," she said.
"When you drive dog teams you depend on each other. They know that I'm taking care of them and they take care of me."
Karla Cisneros, who hails from Houston, was one of the travellers who tried out dog sledding while visiting Canada over Christmas.
"This is a big adventure for us, so we're really enjoying all the winter activities and the beautiful snow and the mountains," she said.
"This is so different and the opportunity to go dog sledding was the thing I was most looking forward to."
Rob Scarffe, who hails from Jandowae in the Australian state of Queensland, is one of the employees at the tour group.
"It all started with coming over to Canada to work on a couple of farms and do some crop consulting after university and then decided to stay for the winter because I hadn't seen snow before and then wound up getting a job doing tours in the Rocky Mountains," he said.
But he ended up hooked on dog sledding.
"You get to work with 12 or 16 of your best friends and there's not too many other jobs where you get to say you do that every day."
With files from Axel Tardieu
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?