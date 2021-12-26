Dog sledders see bookings increase after borders reopen

The COVID-19 pandemic's far-reaching effects are having an impact on one historic Canadian pastime.

Megan Routley owns Kingmik Dog Sled Tours, which operates near Lake Louise, Alta. She says since borders have reopened, the company has seen an increase in bookings, because it largely caters to international guests.

She's concerned about the surge in cases of the Omicron variant, but hopes for the best.

"If the borders close, then we're back to Canadians only, which might not go so well because Canadians don't seem to be too connected to their heritage of dog sledding," she said.

Megan Routley, owner of Kingmik Dog Sled Tours, says business has started to pick up lately with travel restrictions easing as tourists are more likely to go dog sledding than Canadians. (Axel Tardieu/CBC)

She says her primary markets are the U.S. and Australia.

"They come to see the Rockies, they come to ski and secondary activities such as the Johnston Canyon walk, the dog sledding, maybe they go over to B.C. to go snowmobiling," Routley said.

People don't get into the business to make money, she says.

"It's because of the dogs," she said.

"When you drive dog teams you depend on each other. They know that I'm taking care of them and they take care of me."

Karla Cisneros, from Houston, Texas, was among the international travellers giving dog sledding a try while visiting Canada over the holidays. (Axel Tardieu/CBC)

Karla Cisneros, who hails from Houston, was one of the travellers who tried out dog sledding while visiting Canada over Christmas.

"This is a big adventure for us, so we're really enjoying all the winter activities and the beautiful snow and the mountains," she said.

"This is so different and the opportunity to go dog sledding was the thing I was most looking forward to."

Rob Scarffe, who hails from Jandowae in the Australian state of Queensland, is one of the employees at the tour group.



"It all started with coming over to Canada to work on a couple of farms and do some crop consulting after university and then decided to stay for the winter because I hadn't seen snow before and then wound up getting a job doing tours in the Rocky Mountains," he said.

A sled dog from Kingmik Dog Sled Tours. Rob Scarffe, one of the employees at the tour group, says he got hooked on dog sledding because 'you get to work with 12 or 16 of your best friends.' (Axel Tardieu/CBC)

But he ended up hooked on dog sledding.

"You get to work with 12 or 16 of your best friends and there's not too many other jobs where you get to say you do that every day."